Ex-Philly narcotics officer sentenced to 18 months in drugs-for-sex case

PHILADELPHIA - A retired Philadelphia narcotics officer who pleaded guilty to exchanging drugs for sex with two women has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison. The officer had been part of a task force battling the opioid epidemic when he met the women in the notorious "Badlands" of north Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that 50-year-old Stanley Davis spent much of Monday's hour-long sentencing hearing with his head in his hands, occasionally wiping away tears.

Davis pleaded guilty last summer to one count of distribution of controlled substances. The 21-year police veteran apologized to the judge, "and everybody I let down."

Prosecutors said he approached the women in Kensington, a drug-plagued neighborhood in northeast Philadelphia nicknamed the "Badlands," and eventually started giving them crack and heroin for sex in New Jersey motels and his police-assigned car.

CBS Philadelphia reported Davis gave heroin from drug busts to a woman later accused of driving under the influence in a 2016 crash that killed her grandmother. Federal investigators came on the case after reports suggested she was high at the time of the accident, which lead to Davis, according to the station. He was not charged in connection with that incident.