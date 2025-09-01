Europeans crafting "precise plans" for post-war Ukraine deployments, with Trump's backing, EU leader says

London — European countries are drawing up "precise plans" for international military deployments in Ukraine as part of security guarantees that could be implemented if a peace agreement is struck to end the war sparked by Russia's ongoing invasion.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, told the Financial Times in an interview published Sunday that there was a "clear road map" for possible post-war deployments, and that President Trump had agreed to ensure an unspecified "American presence" to help keep the peace.

President Trump told Fox News on Aug. 19 that he will not deploy American troops to Ukraine as part of any ceasefire arrangement — a point that other members of his administration have made repeatedly.

"You have my assurance," Mr. Trump told the network following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In her interview with the Financial Times, von der Leyen said Mr. Trump "reassured us that there will be [an] American presence as part of the backstop" to what she said would be a multinational troop deployment.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen shakes hands with President Trump during a meeting at Trump Turnberry golf club, July 27, 2025, in Turnberry, Scotland. Andrew Harnik/Getty

The Trump administration has previously suggested the role of the United States in post-war peace-keeping efforts in Ukraine could be to provide coordination, rather than boots on the ground. In an interview with the Daily Caller published over the weekend, President Trump did not dismiss the suggestion that American jets could be used to assist European peacekeeping efforts on the ground.

CBS News has contacted the White House seeking further context on any assurances European allies have been given by the administration regarding an American "backstop" for any multinational force that could eventually be deployed in Ukraine.

The Kremlin has previously rejected the idea of European or NATO troops in Ukraine as part of any peace deal. Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said recently that the Kremlin had "a negative attitude" toward discussion of such a Western military presence, claiming it was NATO interference that led to the start of the war in the first place.

Ukraine has repeatedly called for international security guarantees - to prevent a new Russian invasion - as part of any eventual peace agreement with Russia.

But three and a half years after Vladimir Putin ordered the full-scale Russian invasion, there has been little indication of an imminent breakthrough in negotiations aimed at brokering a truce, despite Mr. Trump's urging and his campaign trail promises to end the war quickly.

President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet for their summit on the war in Ukraine, at a U.S. air base in Anchorage, Alaska, Aug. 15, 2025. Getty

He has voiced frustration repeatedly with both Zelenskyy and Putin, but more with Putin's in recent weeks, for failing to stop the war.

Zelenskyy's administration - echoed by European partners - has repeatedly pointed to Russia's ongoing strikes on civilian areas as evidence that Putin is merely playing for time, and not interested in a brokered peace deal while his forces continue to seize Ukrainian territory.

The concern for many in Kyiv and Europe is that Russia could use any halt in the conflict as an opportunity to refortify its forces for a new invasion. Thus Kyiv's repeated demands for security guarantees.

The so-called "coalition of the willing," which includes the British, German and French governments, has rallied behind Zelenskyy as he seeks Mr. Trump's backing to push a ceasefire deal with Russia that doesn't involve Ukraine agreeing to cede Russian-occupied territory.

Following a summit in Alaska between Presidents Trump and Putin, Mr. Trump also met with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and several European leaders who form the so-called "coalition of the willing." Win McNamee/Getty

President Trump and his aides have stressed, however, that both sides in the war will have to make concessions to end the fighting.

"The sense of urgency is very high. It's really taking shape," von der Leyen told the Financial Times. "[Trump] wants peace and Putin is not coming to the negotiation table."

In a speech delivered during a visit to China on Monday, Putin said he had reached "understandings" with Mr. Trump during their meeting in Alaska about ending the war in Ukraine.

But despite the U.S. president's public optimism on the matter, and a two-week deadline he set Putin to end the war or face a new round of sanctions, no major progress has been reported in the negotiations, and the Russian bombardment of Ukrainian cities continues daily.

Speaking to reporters Monday in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused the "European party of war" of hindering U.S.-led efforts to negotiate a peace deal.

"We are ready to resolve the problem by political and diplomatic means," Peskov said, according to the Reuters news agency. "But so far we do not see reciprocity from Kyiv in this. So we shall continue the special military operation."