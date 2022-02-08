Biden science adviser Eric Lander resigns after acknowledging "demeaning" conduct

Dr. Eric Lander, a top science adviser to President Biden, resigned Monday night. His resignation comes hours after White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed he had been investigated over a complaint that he mistreated staff.

Politico reported on Sunday that an internal White House investigation found that Lander, a Cabinet member, had bullied and demeaned his then-general counsel, Rachel Wallace.

"I am devastated that I caused hurt to past and present colleagues by the way in which I have spoken to them," Lander wrote in his resignation letter, adding, "But it is clear that things I said, and the way I said them, crossed the line at times into being disrespectful and demeaning, to both men and women. That was never my intention. Nonetheless, it is my fault and my responsibility. I will take this lesson forward. I believe it is not possible to continue effectively in my role, and the work of this office is far too important to be hindered."

Dr. Eric Lander speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware, Jan. 16, 2021. Lander has resigned after the White House confirmed that an internal investigation found credible evidence that he mistreated his staff. Matt Slocum / AP

White House reporters pressed Psaki on Monday why Lander had remained in the job when Mr. Biden had pledged to fire any employee "on the spot" if they are disrespectful.

Lander, who served as the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy and a science adviser, is the first Cabinet-level member of the Biden administration to resign.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

Kristin Brown and Ed O'Keefe contributed to this report.