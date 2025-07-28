Outrage after environmental activist shot to death in Peruvian Amazon

Can digital twin technology help conserve the rainforest?

An environmental activist campaigning against the destruction of the Amazon was shot and killed in the Peruvian jungle, local authorities said Sunday.

Hipolito Quispehuaman was killed Saturday night while driving along a section of the Interoceanic Highway in the southeastern Madre de Dios region, according to the local prosecutor's office.

Quispehuaman had served as a member of the Tambopata National Reserve Management Committee.

"This is a murder with a firearm of yet another defender of the Madre de Dios region," local prosecutor Karen Torres told reporters.

Torres added that the preliminary motive being considered by investigators was that the murder was in retaliation for the advocacy work he was doing.

"I demand justice for my brother's death. This kind of thing cannot happen," the victim's brother, Angel Quispehuaman, told reporters.

Peru's National Coordinator for Human Rights (CNDDHH) condemned the murder and demanded "the Peruvian state take urgent and effective measures to protect the lives and work of (rights) defenders."

"Not one more death! Enough with the murders of human rights defenders!" the CNDDHH said on X.

The Ministry of Justice pledged "to work on the legal defense of the victims, so that this crime does not go unpunished," it wrote on X.

Attacks against environmental activists have risen in recent years in Amazonian areas of Peru, where the presence of national authorities is scarce.

In July 2024, Indigenous environmental activist Mariano Isacama was murdered in the Amazon region of Ucayali, some 308 miles east of the capital, Lima.

Indigenous people face the growing presence of drug traffickers and illegal mining, both of which are deforesting the Amazon region.

At least 54 land and environmental defenders have been murdered in Peru since 2012, more than half of whom were Indigenous people, according to the non-governmental organization Global Witness.