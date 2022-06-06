Enrique Tarrio and Proud Boys members charged with seditious conspiracy for alleged Jan. 6 crimes

Washington — The leader of the far-right Proud Boys and four of the group's members have been charged with seditious conspiracy stemming from their alleged planning for and participation in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Enrique Tarrio, along with codefendants Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, and Dominic Pezzola, are accused of conspiring to use force to oppose the lawful transfer of presidential power "by preventing, hindering, or delaying by force the execution of the laws governing the transfer of power," according to a grand jury indictment filed Monday.

The five men had previously been indicted on charges of conspiracy and pleaded not guilty. Monday's indictment adds the "seditious" element to the counts.

Tarrio and his codefendants are the second group to be accused of seditious conspiracy. They join Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and other accused members of the group previously charged with the most serious criminal charges in the sprawling Jan. 6 investigation.