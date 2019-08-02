At least 1 dead and several others injured in bluff collapse near San Diego

At least one person was killed and two others were injured Friday afternoon from a bluff collapse in Encinitas, California near San Diego. Emergency crews were working to free several others they believe to be trapped under the fallen cliff face at Grandview Surf Beach.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department told CBS San Diego affiliate KFMB that the collapse occurred just before 3 p.m. local time. They declined to identify the woman who was killed.

A bluff collapsed in Encinitas, California on Friday, August 2, 2019, killing at least one person and injuring two others. KFMB

Of those injured, one was airlifted, two were transported to nearby hospitals and a third person declined to be treated on the scene.

A soil engineer told KFMB a second collapse was possible, but said nearby homes weren't in any danger. Authorities described the collapse of the heavy Torrey sand stone bluff as a natural occurrence, which happens four to eight times per year. Signs posted on the beach advised visitors to remain at least 40 feet away from bluffs.

The beach was closed until further notice.