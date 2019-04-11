Todo En Uno: General en proceso de retiro encabezara la Guardia Nacional
The 2019 NBA Playoffs kick-off on Saturday and feature a number of great matchups
"I know nothing really about them. It's not my deal in life," the president said of the group he once praised
Audiencia de general del ejército mexicano implicado en el robo de combustible
Studies of twin astronauts Scott and Mark Kelly, one in space and one on the ground, finds no major obstacles to long-term space missions
Democrats have called for Bernhardt to be investigated for his previous conduct as an oil and agribusiness lobbyist
Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston talk with Jon Wertheim about becoming the reigning dynasty in the NBA. Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS
The founder of the most successful hedge fund in the world tells "60 Minutes" he thinks "the American dream is lost," in a special interview
In a special, behind the scenes look at "Game of Thrones," Kit Harington gives Anderson Cooper a tour of the warehouse storing the show's props and reveals what happened to Ned Stark's head. See the full "60 Minutes" report, Sunday, at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
Anderson Cooper interviews the show's stars and creators and gives viewers a glimpse of the final season's premiere, Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS
The founder of the most successful hedge fund in the world says capitalism needs to be reformed and that the American dream is lost
One of the top medical schools in the United States is going tuition-free. Lesley Stahl reports on how and why they're doing it
A small Alaska island was the site of the only North American ground campaign during WWII. Though not well-known, the battle featured some of the war's most brutal fighting
Sandy and Lonnie Phillips have gone to the site of nearly every mass shooting since their daughter's death to support people affected by the tragedies, drawing from their own personal experiences
Taking cues from the prison system in Germany, where the main objective is rehabilitation, a program based on therapy for 18 to 25-year-old offenders is taking shape at a prison nicknamed 'the Rock.'
At age 70, when most actors find it hard to get work, Samuel L. Jackson is much in demand. Jackson creates memorable characters: strong, raw, credible, and sometimes scary
Julian Assange's long standoff with international authorities is over. Police removed the WikiLeaks founder from Ecuadorian Embassy Thursday. He had been inside since August 2012, hiding from a British arrest warrant. Assange faces potential charges in the U.S. and elsewhere. Imtiaz Tyab reports.
The billionaire hedge fund manager says his guidelines are the key to his company's success. But do employees really want "radical truthfulness"?
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was dragged out of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London by British police Thursday. Paula Reid reports on why his arrest is significant for the U.S.
A suspect is in custody in connection with a series of fires at historically black churches in Louisiana. Police arrested 21-year-old Holden Matthews Wednesday. He is the son of of a sheriff's deputy in the area where the fires gutted three churches. David Begnaud reports.
Investigators in Durham, North Carolina, want to know if construction workers triggered a gas leak that caused a deadly downtown explosion. Firefighters were evacuating people from the area when the massive blast destroyed one building and damaged others blocks away. One person was killed, and at least 17 were injured. Errol Barnett reports.
Born into slavery, the self-taught painter who began his artistic life in his 80s is the focus of a retrospective at the Smithsonian American Art Museum
A look back at the esteemed personalities who've left us this year, who touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity
EU supporters hold a "People's Vote" march demanding a new referendum, as Prime Minister Theresa May faces increasing pressure to resign
Shows and movies you'll want to stream soon
"CBS This Morning" revealed the research vessel Petrel discovered the World War II wreckage in the South Pacific
Thousands of fans gathered in Los Angeles to honor the life of Nipsey Hussle at a memorial service. The 33-year-old Grammy-nominated performer was shot and killed outside of his clothing store in late March. CBS News' Mola Lenghi joined CBSN with more.
