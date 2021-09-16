Emmys host Cedric the Entertainer wants awards show to honor how "television got us through this last year"

The pandemic may be forcing people to pare down celebrations this year, but Cedric the Entertainer says he's still excited to host the Emmy Awards on Sunday. Unlike last year, the live ceremony will be held in person with a limited number of nominees present.

"Television got us through this last year," Cedric told CBSN on Thursday, adding, "Everybody started binge-watching everything. And it was something we trusted, and so I think that that's what we should honor this night. So I want to have fun with the people who are there, being celebrated, being honored, all those who are being nominated — we just going to make it a party, and I want the people at home to feel the same way about it."

The star and executive producer of the CBS sitcom "The Neighborhood" is hosting the awards show for the first time. He teased some of the surprises he has in store.

"I got some really fun skits that we created," Cedric said. While pandemic-related restrictions did not allow him to make it onto the set of "Bridgerton" "with my tights on," he said, "We did end up having a lot of fun little pops that you'll see where I was able to interject myself into some of the bigger moments that happened in television this year."

Cedric also said there will be a familiarity for viewers as he hopes to celebrate some of the shared experiences people had while enduring through a pandemic.

You can watch the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards live on Sunday, September 19, at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT on CBS or Paramount+.