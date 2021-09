Emmys 2021: Cedric the Entertainer on hosting the awards show Cedric the Entertainer, host of the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards and star of CBS' "The Neighborhood," joins CBSN to preview what he has in store for this Sunday's festivities. Watch the awards show live Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT on CBS or Paramount+.