Emily Ratajkowski returns to acting in Netflix's "Too Much" after career reset

Emily Ratajkowski rediscovers her love for acting in Netflix's "Too Much"

Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski is back on screen in Netflix's new romantic comedy series "Too Much," created by Lena Dunham and starring Meg Stalter.

The 34-year-old star, known for her roles in "Gone Girl," "Entourage," and "I Feel Pretty," plays a character that Dunham specifically wrote with her in mind. The series follows Jess, played by Stalter, who flees to London to start over after a breakup.

"She said, 'I wrote this character with you in mind,'" Ratajkowski said of Dunham's pitch. "When you've been friends with somebody for ten years, you've been through a lot together."

Ratajkowski had stepped back from acting around 2020, a decision she made during what she described as her "Saturn return." The break coincided with her mother's blood cancer diagnosis before the pandemic.

"I decided to take a step back because I didn't love my team," she explained. "I was looking around me, what do I want from my life? I remember where I was when I fired my whole team."

During her hiatus, Ratajkowski wrote a book and handled her career independently. She said returning to acting felt natural, especially working with Dunham as her first female director.

The series explores themes relevant to millennials navigating their 30s.

"I think millennials are in a weird position," Ratajkowski said. "We're not sure how to dress, getting older. Thirty-five means something different now."

Her character in "Too Much" deals with feelings of unfulfillment despite outward success, something Ratajkowski said she could relate to from her own experience of being "at the top of my game" when she decided to reassess her priorities.

"Sometimes you have to really be honest about what's fulfilling to you personally," she said.

Looking ahead, Ratajkowski expressed interest in expanding her role in entertainment beyond modeling and acting.

"I always wanted to be on the other side of the camera," she said.

"Too Much" is now streaming on Netflix.