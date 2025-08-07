Watch CBS News
Emergency room shooting in Tacoma, Wash. hospital leaves man dead, woman wounded, police say

A man was shot and killed and a woman wounded in the emergency room of a Tacoma, Wash. hospital Wednesday evening, the city's police department says. A search is on for the shooter.

Police said when officers arrived, they found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and "despite life-saving efforts by medical personnel, the male victim was pronounced deceased at the scene."

CBS Seattle affiliate KIRO-TV reports that it happened at MultiCare Allenmore Hospital and that police said it appeared to have been targeted.

multicare-allenmore-hospital-in-tacoma-wash.jpg
MultiCare Allenmore Hospital in Tacoma, Wash. in undated photo multicare.org/location/multicare-allenmore-hospital

A 21-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet and her boyfriend was killed, the station says.

A family member of the woman told KIRO the pair got into a fight before the shooting and the suspect followed them into the ER before opening fire.

The hospital said in a statement that was on restricted access due to the incident, which means no visitors are being allowed but the ER is open for walk-in patients.

"Tacoma Police are on-site investigating the incident. ... All MultiCare staff are safe and unharmed," the hospital added.

