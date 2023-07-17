Elton John called as defense witness in Kevin Spacey's sexual assault trial

Elton John has been called as a defense witness in Kevin Spacey's sexual assault trial, The Associated Press reports.

Spacey took the stand Thursday for the first time during his U.K. trial, denying allegations against him by four men and offering his own version of events and relationships. The Hollywood actor stands accused by the men of sexual assault, indecent assault and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

Spacey has pleaded not guilty to all 12 charges against him. The accusers, who have provided graphic testimony in the courtroom this week, cannot be named publicly under British law.

This is a developing story and will be updated.