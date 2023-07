Elton John testifies for defense in Kevin Spacey trial Singer Elton John testified remotely Monday at Kevin Spacey's sexual assault trial in the U.K. about Spacey's appearance at an annual White Tie & Tiara Ball John threw with his husband. One of the alleged victims said he was driving with Spacey to the party in 2004 or 2005 when the actor grabbed his crotch. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab has more on the trial.