Elon Musk says he's found "a new CEO for X/Twitter" and that she'll start in 6 weeks

Elon Musk on Thursday tweeted that he's found "a new CEO for X/Twitter," adding, "She will be starting in ~6 weeks!" Musk said that he'll transition to executive chairman and chief technology officer of the social media network.

Excited to announce that I’ve a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!



My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023

Musk, who bought Twitter last year, didn't disclose the name of the new CEO. The billionaire has said for months that he would step down as the social-media service's CEO once he found a replacement.

Twitter changed its corporate name to X Corp. last month and moved its headquarters to Nevada.

