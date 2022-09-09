5 people found shot to death inside Maryland home

Five found shot, killed at Cecil County home Five found shot, killed at Cecil County home 01:41

Sheriff's deputies called to a northeastern Maryland home Friday morning for a report of a shooting found five bodies, officials said.

The Cecil County Sheriff's Office said five people were found dead inside the home on a cul-de-sac in Elk Mills, a few miles from the Delaware state line, CBS Baltimore reported. The station also reported that animal control had brought out a dog from the crime scene.

Animal control is bringing out a dog from the crime scene in Cecil County where 5 bodies were found @wjz pic.twitter.com/AA6B7mcWhO — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) September 9, 2022

Deputies were called to the home just after 9 a.m. and made entry to find the bodies, Cecil County Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. Michael Holmes told The Cecil Whig.

"We got a call indicating multiple people were shot," he said, adding that investigators were still inside the house.

There was no threat to the public, Holmes said.

Elk Mills is a town near Elkton, the seat of the northern Maryland County.

