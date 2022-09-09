5 people found shot to death inside Maryland home
Sheriff's deputies called to a northeastern Maryland home Friday morning for a report of a shooting found five bodies, officials said.
The Cecil County Sheriff's Office said five people were found dead inside the home on a cul-de-sac in Elk Mills, a few miles from the Delaware state line, CBS Baltimore reported. The station also reported that animal control had brought out a dog from the crime scene.
Deputies were called to the home just after 9 a.m. and made entry to find the bodies, Cecil County Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. Michael Holmes told The Cecil Whig.
"We got a call indicating multiple people were shot," he said, adding that investigators were still inside the house.
There was no threat to the public, Holmes said.
Elk Mills is a town near Elkton, the seat of the northern Maryland County.
CBS Baltimore reporters and the station's helicopter were on the scene.
