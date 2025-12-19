Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik ends bid for New York governor, says she won't seek reelection

Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik said Friday she is suspending her campaign for governor of New York and will not seek reelection to Congress.

In a statement, Stefanik — who had just entered the race about seven weeks ago — said in a social media post that "while we would have overwhelmingly won this primary, it is not an effective use of our time or your generous resources to spend the first half of next year in an unnecessary and protracted Republican primary, especially in a challenging state like New York."

Stefanik also indicated that the decision was made with her family in mind.

"While many know me as Congresswoman, my most important title is Mom," she added. "I believe that being a parent is life's greatest gift and greatest responsibility. I have thought deeply about this and I know that as a mother, I will feel profound regret if I don't further focus on my young son's safety, growth, and happiness - particularly at his tender age."

Stefanik has been a frequent critic of Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who will be running for reelection.

Ryan Radulovacki, a spokesperson for Hochul, told CBS News New York in a statement that Stefanik had "finally acknowledged reality: If you run against Governor Kathy Hochul, you are going to lose."

Hochul had previously called Stefanik President Trump's "number one cheerleader in Congress and his right-hand woman in his war on New York."

State GOP chair pivots to Bruce Blakeman

The bombshell announcement comes less than two weeks after fellow Republican and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said he intended to challenge Stefanik in the upcoming gubernatorial primary.

At the time, a spokesperson for Stefanik blasted Blakeman for entering the race.

"Bruce Blakeman is an early Christmas present to Kathy Hochul as he works to blow Republicans' best chance to win," the spokesperson said.

Now, the state Republican party chair is pivoting to support Blakeman's bid.

"Elise Stefanik will remain a leader in our party and a powerful voice for our principles. We respect her decision and thank her for her efforts," New York GOP chair Ed Cox said in a statement. "Bruce Blakeman has my endorsement and I urge our State Committee and party leaders to join me."

"I am the only Republican running for New York Governor against failed radical liberal Kathy Hochul," Blakeman posted Friday on social media.

Stefanik had initially launched her campaign for governor in early November with an army of support, including 34 Assemblymember endorsements, 12 state senators, and former Gov. George Pataki.

Stefanik receives message of support from Trump

Mr. Trump expressed his support for Stefanik after her announcement, writing on Truth Social that she is "a fantastic person."

"Elise is a tremendous talent, regardless of what she does," Mr. Trump wrote. "She will have GREAT success, and I am with her all the way!"

In 2014, Stefanik became the youngest woman elected to Congress at the age of 30. She represents New York's 21st Congressional District upstate and has been reelected five times.

In November 2024, Mr. Trump nominated Stefanik to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, but withdrew her nomination two months later, saying he wanted her to remain in Congress.

"Elise Stefanik has been an incredible advocate for the people of her district in Upstate New York, and she will always be a true friend to President Trump," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also wrote on social media. "On a personal note, Elise is my former boss. She is a great leader, and an even better person. We love you."

Outgoing Rep. Majorie Taylor-Greene also issued a message of support.

"You are making the most wonderful decision. Mom is the best job title there is! Way to go Elise!", Taylor-Greene posted.