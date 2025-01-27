Elephant tramples tourist to death in South Africa's iconic Kruger park

A tourist was killed by an elephant on Saturday in South Africa's famous Kruger Park, the South African national parks agency SAN Parks announced overnight.

"A tragic accident occurred when a tourist was charged and trampled by an elephant near Crocodile River at Malelane Gate. This, regrettably, resulted in loss of life," it said in a statement.

SAN Parks asked people not to post images of the incident on social media.

With some 7,700 square miles of savannah extending to neighboring Mozambique, Kruger is the largest game park in South Africa. Except for fenced camps and a few picnic areas, it is forbidden to get out of your vehicle.

Officials released no information about the tourist who was killed.

"Additional details will be released in due course," SAN Parks said.

A presumed poacher was killed by elephants in 2021 in the same park.

Last July, a Spanish tourist was trampled to death by elephants after he left his fiancée in the car to take photos at a different game reserve in South Africa.

There have been other fatal elephant attacks in other parts of the world in recent months.

Earlier this month, an elephant killed a Spanish tourist while she was bathing the animal at a sanctuary in southern Thailand. The 23-year-old woman was hit by the stressed animal's trunk at the Koh Yao Elephant Care Centre in Phang Nga province, police said.

Last year, two American women were killed in separate elephant attacks in Zambia.