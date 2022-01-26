Clarifying the Electoral Count Act

Live

A bipartisan group of senators is reportedly discussing clarifications to the Electoral Count Act, in the wake of the rioting at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. A large bipartisan majority of Americans feel the rule should, indeed, be that Congress must accept certified presidential electoral votes from the states. 

It's only a quarter who feel Congress should be able to decide for itself whether to accept or reject such state-certified votes.

There's only a little bit of difference between Democrats and Republicans overall on this, in the degree to which they think Congress must receive the votes. The third of Republicans and quarter of independents who'd have Congress decide whether to accept or reject are far more likely to have voted for Donald Trump than for Joe Biden. But that said, it's a big majority of both candidates' voters who say Congress has to accept them.

This CBS News/YouGov survey was conducted with a nationally representative sample of 2,094 U.S. adult residents interviewed between January 12-14, 2022. The sample was weighted according to gender, age, race, and education based on the U.S. Census American Community Survey and Current Population Survey, as well as to 2020 presidential vote. The margin of error is ±2.5 points.

