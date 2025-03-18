Older Los Angeles wildfire victims struggle to pick up the pieces

Bobbie and Gerald Watkins planned to live out the rest of their lives in their Palisades home. Bobbie is 88 and Gerald, a holocaust survivor, recently turned 97.

But their condo was one of thousands of homes destroyed in the Palisades Fire. The couple were the last in the complex to evacuate. The two said they took "far too little" with them when they left.

"We really thought we would be coming back," Bobbie said.

Gone are their family photos, but thankfully a relative had a copy of a photo from their wedding day. Their personal records were also destroyed.

"Birth certificates. Marriage certificates. You know, the entire life of what one collects," Gerald said. They feel the loss deeply.

"When you've saved all your life and been prudent and managed to get a place where you think you'll live the rest of your life and then poof- it's all gone, and you look around and wonder, 'What do I do now?'" Bobbie said.

Hers is a common sentiment among older fire victims. Census data analyzed by CBS News found that about 21% of residents in the Eaton Fire zone and about 26% impacted by the Palisades Fire are over 65.

"Of course, everyone is telling them to go online, the GoFundMe campaigns are not as familiar to that cohort in general, said Dr. Laura Mosqueda, a professor of geriatrics at USC's Keck School of Medicine.

"The issue of starting over when you're at the end of your life is a large philosophical and existential issue, in addition to a practical issue for older adults," she added.

For now, the Watkins are staying with friends. But they're competing with thousands of other fire victims for housing, many of whom are younger and more tech-savvy.

"I am just happy to be alive, and I am very glad that you were able to tell our story," said Gerald.