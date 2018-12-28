Roadside bomb strikes tourist bus near Egypt's Giza pyramids

A roadside bomb struck a tourist bus in an area near Egypt's Giza pyramids, killing at least two people and wounding 10 others, according to Egyptian security officials. The bus was traveling Friday in the Marioutiyah area near the pyramids when the roadside bomb went off, said the officials, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

There was no immediate word on the nationalities of the tourists onboard, but the officials said one of those killed was an Egyptian.

Egypt has battled Islamic militants for years in the Sinai Peninsula -- in Egypt's northeast -- in an insurgency that has occasionally spilled over into the mainland, hitting minority Christians or tourists.

This is the first attack to target foreign tourists in almost two years.

