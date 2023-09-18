Florida man shoots, kills neighbor who was trimming trees over property line, officials say

A 78-year-old Florida man is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing a neighbor who was trimming trees over his property line, authorities said.

Edward Druzolowski, 78, was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 42-year-old Brian Ford, the Volusia Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

On Sunday night the sheriff's office received multiple calls regarding a shooting in DeLeon Springs, which is about 45 miles north or Orlando. According to the sheriff's office, Ford was trimming tree limbs along the fence line between his and Druzolowski's home when the 78-year-old confronted him about being on his property.

"Druzolowski told detectives he threatened to shoot Ford, and when Ford didn't leave, he shot him," the sheriff's office said.

Responding deputies attempted life-saving measures as they waited for EMS to arrive, but Ford was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Druzolowski is currently being held without bond as he awaits his first court appearance, police said.