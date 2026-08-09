Rep. Ed Case defeats progressive primary challenger in Hawaii's 1st District

Rep. Ed Case defeated a primary challenger in Hawaii's 1st District, the Associated Press projected, defying a recent trend of progressive challengers ousting moderate incumbents.

With 91% of the vote counted, Case had a nearly 14-point lead over his nearest challenger, state Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole.

Keohokalole had criticized Case for his vote to send military aid to Israel and for Case's support for an earlier version of President Trump's SAVE America Act, although Case, one of just three Democrats in the House to vote for that bill, told Hawaii News Now that he did not support the latest version of the bill.

Case has represented Hawaii's 1st Congressional District, which includes Honolulu and other parts of Oʻahu, since 2019, having previously represented the 2nd District, which includes more rural parts of Oʻahu and the other islands, from 2002 to 2007.

Case will face Republican Adriel Lam, who was unopposed on Saturday, in November. Given Hawaii's strong Democratic leaning, Case is favored to win in November.

Democratic incumbents in safe districts in New York and Colorado have been ousted so far this year by primary challengers.

Hawaii's Gov. Josh Green, who had faced three nominal challengers on Saturday, secured the Democratic nomination. He will face Republican Gary Cordery, who won Saturday's primary, in November.