Hawaii Rep. Ed Case faces primary challenger and more to watch in today's races

Hawaii voters go to the polls on Saturday for primaries in the heavily Democratic state, with Rep. Ed Case facing a primary challenger in the 1st District.

Case, 73, has represented the 1st District, which includes Honolulu and other parts of Oʻahu, since 2019, having previously represented the 2nd District, which includes more rural parts of Oʻahu and the other islands, from 2002 to 2007.

He is facing state Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole, who represents Kāneʻohe and Kailua in the state Senate, on Saturday. Keohokalole, 42, told Hawaii Public Radio that he believes now is the time for change in the district, and pointed to Case's vote for the SAVE America Act in the House.

Case told Hawaii Public Radio that seniority matters in the House, saying "the more you're here, the more influence you have, the more relationships you have, the more know-how you have, the more experience you have to get things done — as I did in three crises in a row."

Democratic incumbents in New York and Colorado in safe districts have been ousted so far this year by primary challengers.

Republican Adriel Lam is running unopposed for the Republican nomination.

Hawaii is heavily Democratic, so the winners in Saturday's primaries are favored to win in November.

Hawaii's Democratic Gov. Josh Green is facing three challengers on Saturday, none of whom have reported raising or spending any money for the primary, according to Honolulu Civil Beat. Two Republicans are fighting for a place on the ballot in November.

In Hawaii's 2nd District, Rep. Jill Tokuda is facing three unknown challengers, including one who was arrested in May for pulling a gun on county workers in Maui. Tokuda is expected to sail to victory. GOP state Sen. Brenton Awa, one of only three Republicans in the chamber, is running unopposed for the GOP nomination.