Crane escaped from Washington zoo found after strolling near town, hanging with "group of blue herons"

An East African crowned crane that escaped from a Washington state zoo was found days after being on the lam, strolling on the town streets, and hanging with a group of "blue herons," officials said.

Cougar Mountain Zoo officials documented "Alice's" adventures out in Wonderland, Washington, on social media, dubbing their missing wildlife "curious."

Alice made her way outside the zoo grounds on May 21 and was last seen at Lake Sammamish State Park. That day, zoo officials posted: "Our team has eyes on her at Lake Sammamish State Park. If you see her, do not approach."

Alice, a "curious" East African crane, escaped from a Washington zoo. She was found after almost three days on the lam. courtesy Cougar Mountain Zoo

Concerned spotters called the zoo's dedicated phone line to report animal sightings. She was seen strolling on neighborhood streets near Issaquah, Washington. The next day, it was reported that the crane flew east and was last sighted on the southeast shore of the Lake Sammamish State Park, then flew in the direction of the boat launch.

Late in the afternoon on May 22, zoo officials posted, "It is believed that the crane might be hanging out with a group of Great blue herons around the Lake Sammamish State Park Area."

Followers responded to the missive with promises to help and pithy comments. One poster wrote, "I hope it has a hot bird summer. Screw a cage and a zoo."

An escaped East African Crane spotted in the year of a resident's home in Washington state. courtesy Trina Doheny/Cougar Mountain Zoo

On Friday evening, a community resident called to report that the crane was spotted "at a home near Peregrine Point." Then, a resident on Lake Sammamish spotted Alice in their yard along the waterfront and quickly reached out to the zoo. The zoo told CBS News that their team was nearby, and additional staff and volunteers came to help retrieve the bird.

"Alice was gently retrieved at 11:57 PM without incident," the zoo confirmed to CBS News. "She is now back at the zoo, under the supervision of our staff and veterinarian, and will be closely monitored after her journey. Her bonded partner, Hatter, welcomed her home!"

The Cougar Mountain Zoo was established in 1972, and its primary focus is on endangered species and promoting conservation through education.