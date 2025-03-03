Earthquake strikes off Washington's Orcas Island northwest of Seattle

North Hollywood shaken by earthquake, but no reports of damage made North Hollywood shaken by earthquake, but no reports of damage made 01:54

An earthquake struck the northwest part of Washington state near the U.S.-Canada border early Monday morning, officials said. A tsunami wasn't expected following the earthquake.

The preliminary magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck about 6 miles east of Orcas, Washington, on Orcas Island, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor struck at around 5:02 a.m. PST, according to the agency.

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said a tsunami wasn't expected in the wake of the earthquake.

The earthquake struck about 70 miles northwest of Seattle, according to the warning center.

Orcas Island is part of the archipelago known as the San Juan Islands, which comprises dozens of islands and reefs in the northern part of Puget Sound.

Cascade Lake in Washington's Moran State Park is seen on Orcas Island in the San Juan Islands, June 7, 2021. Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images

The island chain is near the border between the U.S. and Canada.

Jennie Joplin, who lives on Orcas Island, told CBS affiliate KIRO-TV the quake was strong enough to wake people up.

"I thought a gigantic tree had fallen on my house, a loud boom and there was a bit of shake," Joplin told the station.

She told KIRO-TV there wasn't any damage to her home.

In the nearby Canadian province of British Columbia, the earthquake was felt around Victoria and Vancouver, according to officials. No damage was immediately reported.

The temblor was detected just hours after a 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck near North Hollywood, California.