Powerful earthquake strikes Nevada, felt in California and Utah

The U.S. Geological Service is reporting that a magnitude-6.4 earthquake struck in remote western Nevada early Friday. The temblor was reported at 4:03 a.m. about 35 miles outside Tonopah, just east of the Sierra Nevada range, and was felt in neighboring states.

The initial quake struck about 4.7 miles (7.6 kilometers) deep, the USGS said, and at least six sizable aftershocks were recorded shortly thereafter, including two with estimated magnitudes of 5.4.

One resident in Tonopah posted on Twitter that the quake "scared us to death."

I'm in Tonopah and it was intense!! Whole house was shaking back and forth, things fell off the shelves.

Scared us to death. My nerves are shot.

#earthquake — TD Ahern (@com_ahern) May 15, 2020

There has been no report of injuries. CBS affiliate KLAS-TV reporrts there are preliminary reports of damage to U.S. 95 near Tonopah, according to the Mineral County Sheriff's Office.

People from Salt Lake City, Utah, to California's Central Valley tweeted that they felt the quake.

Pretty sure we just had an earthquake in Sacramento. — “The Devil Himself” Johnny Taylor (@hipsterocracy) May 15, 2020

Felt in Fresno CA — Devin Cow’s BFF (@jf191191) May 15, 2020