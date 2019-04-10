Dwayne Wade's last game in Miami: Tributes and cheers punctuate emotional night

Miami -- Dwyane Wade's last home game couldn't have been scripted any better.

Wade scored 30 points in the tribute-filled final home game of his career as the Miami Heat defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 122-99 Tuesday night.

The Heat were eliminated from playoff contention when Detroit beat Memphis — a result that went final during the third quarter of the Miami-Philly game.

Wade's career will end Wednesday in Brooklyn, when Miami plays its regular-season finale.

After 16 seasons as an NBA player, three championships, an almost-annual spot in the All-Star Game, a scoring title, three franchises, four children, an Olympic gold medal and 161 teammates, the end is at hand.

Wade retires as the Heat's all-time leader in games, points, assists and many more categories, notes CBS Sports' Tyler Savitsky.

Wade scored the first basket of the game on a dunk, Philadelphia scored the next eight — and it was all Miami the rest of the way. Wade scored six points in a 22-2 Heat run that put Miami in control early, and the outcome was never in doubt after that.

Heat icon Dwyane Wade acknowledges the crowd during his final home game in Miami, at AmericanAirlines Arena against the Philadelphia 76ers on April 09, 2019 Getty Images

And one of the loudest roars came with 11:05 left, when Wade and Udonis Haslem — the only two players to play for all three Heat championship teams, and the longest-tenured Heat players ever — checked into the game together.

The final minutes were all Wade. He swished a 3-pointer. He banked in a pair of them. He got slapped on his backside by a fan — in this case, it was permitted, since the fan was his wife, Gabrielle Union-Wade. He scored 14 of his points in that final quarter.

He checked out of a game in Miami for the last time with 1:02 left, embracing teammates and his son Zaire, who was on the Heat bench.

It was his night, and only his night.

The game was the sideshow, observes CBS Miami.

The reason every seat was filled was Wade.

Wade's oldest sons and his nephew appeared in taped messages. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen were courtside, as were Heat legend Chris Bosh and his wife, Adrienne.

The ovations were constant, as were the "MVP" chants.

The Heat Twitter page contained one tribute to Wade after another.

And one from Wade to fans:

There was a pregame series of events inside the arena, capping a day of tributes.

He was introduced by Zaire Wade:

He addressed the crowd, thanking every teammate - even ones no longer on this season's roster - by name. Wade's children were there. Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, where the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre left 17 dead, performed the national anthem. It was fitting that the kids from the school were there; the tragedy touched Wade deeply and one of the victims, was buried in a Wade jersey.

The end of the anthem was drowned out by cheers. Wade's face appeared on the video screens. The fans roared.

"Noooooooo," Wade said. "Y'all are not about to make me cry before this game."

Gabrielle Union-Wade, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, former Heat greats Shaquille O'Neal and LeBron James, Heat teammate Udonis Haslem and Riley narrated a 5-minute pregame video. Hardly anyone was sitting. Even the 76ers stayed on the floor and watched, looking up the whole time.

"This city will always be proud to rep your name across our backs," Riley said.

Former President Obama - like Wade, a proud Chicagoan - sent a taped message as well, which was played during the first timeout.

"I hope that the next phase of your life is just as fulfilling and just as spectacular as this one has been," Mr. Obama said.

Wade "L3GACY" shirts were given to fans, some of whom spent thousands of dollars for their seats. They got Wade commemorative lanyards. They bought Wade apparel. Some arena workers asked if they could be excused from wearing the usual game-night garb and don Wade jerseys instead. Fans flew in from as far as Australia and China. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver sent his regards in a video.