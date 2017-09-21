Alexa beams up new Star Trek skills, including Klingon

Alexa just wants to live long and prosper.

To mark the premiere of CBS' "Star Trek: Discovery" on Sept. 24, the Amazon Echo has decided to boldly go where no smart speaker has gone before, adding a spaceship full of Trek-inspired skills. (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company.)

Not all of these skills are new, but they're all fun to try -- especially if you've renamed your Alexa smart assistant "Computer," and can pretend she's answering in Majel Barrett-Roddenberry's iconic voice from the show.

When you want an update on weather, news and other daily info, say, "Alexa (or, Computer), damage report!"

Alexa can also deliver sound effects from the original show if you use the following commands:

"Alexa, red alert!"



"Alexa, beam me up."



"Alexa, fire photon torpedoes."



Alexa will also entertain fans with her answers to the following requests or questions:

"Alexa, speak Klingon."



"Alexa, what would Scotty say?"



"Alexa, revenge is a dish best served cold." (Warning: Her response to this is loud and might frighten your neighbors.)



"Alexa, what is your mission?"



"Alexa, state Starfleet rank and class."



"Alexa, what would Dr. McCoy say?"



"Alexa, do you trust Klingons?"



And if you think you know your Trek trivia, try "Alexa, open Star Trek," and prepare to show off your knowledge.

