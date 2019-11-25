Can't make it to Dunkin'? Light a candle instead

Love the smell of Dunkin' coffee but don't live near a shop? The restaurant chain can help this holiday season — just light a candle.

Dunkin' is teaming with home-fragrance company Homesick to offer limited-edition candles scented like the restaurant chain's original coffee and peppermint mocha coffee blends, the companies announced Monday. A third smells like the company's "old-fashioned" donuts,

To come up with the scents, Homesick's researchers and chemists did what any ordinary Dunkin' loyalist might do — they strolled over to a nearby store and bought a few donuts and coffee, according to a blog post from Canton, Massachusetts-based Dunkin'. The peppermint mocha flavor, developed for the holiday season, was still under wraps at the time, so the company sent a shipment to Homesick's fragrance development team in New Jersey.

"It was crucial to capture a balance of fragrance notes that Dunkin' fans everywhere would recognize and love, so our culinary team here at Dunkin' worked closely with Homesick's experts to pick the best matches," Dunkin' said.

Once the formula was complete, candles were "hand poured" in Massachusetts and packaged in the chain's familiar pink and orange colors.

"As huge fans ourselves, the Homesick team was eager and honored to take on the challenge of bringing that cherished Dunkin' feeling to people in a completely new and exciting way that lets them enjoy Dunkin' like never before," Taylor Sicard, co-founder of Homesick's parent company Win Brands Group, said in the statement.

The candles retail for $29.95 for 60 to 80 hours burn time.

NPD, a research firm, estimated the U.S. market for home-scent products in 2017 at at $80.4 million, a 59 percent rise over the previous year. Candles accounted for more than half of those sales, at 56 percent.