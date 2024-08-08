Athlete who drowned during swimming part of CrossFit Games in Fort Worth identified

Person drowns near site of CrossFit Games in Fort Worth Person drowns near site of CrossFit Games in Fort Worth 00:33

FORT WORTH – A CrossFit Games athlete who drowned Thursday morning in Marine Creek Lake has been identified.

Lazar Ðukić, 28, of Serbia, died around 8 a.m. during the swimming portion of individual event No. 1 at the 2024 CrossFit Games, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office and CrossFit CEO Don Faul.

The Fort Worth Fire Department was called to help Fort Worth police after the person went underwater and didn't come up, according to Craig Trojacek, a fire department spokesperson.

With assistance from the Fort Worth Police Department dive team and drones, the body was recovered about an hour later, Trojacek said.

Lazar Dukic

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said the city has coordinated mental health and grief counselors to support those who might need it.

"We are profoundly saddened by the tragic loss of a CrossFit athlete during a CrossFit Games swimming event this morning," Parker said. "Our hearts go out to the athlete's family, friends, and the entire CrossFit community."

CBS News Texas' chopper was over the lake and saw first responders pulling a body out of the water and putting it in a bodybag.

Faul said the rest of Thursday's events and activities were canceled and that CrossFit is working closely with authorities.

"The well-being of our competitors is our first priority and we are heart broken by this tragic event," CrossFit posted on social media.

CBS News Texas chopper

This is the first time the CrossFit Games were held in Fort Worth. Previous locations include Carson, California, and Madison, Wisconsin.

The 2024 CrossFit Games kicked off on Thursday and had been expected to continue through Sunday. Specific details about the Games are no longer listed on CrossFit's website.

A GoFundMe established for Ðukić has raised more than $100,000.