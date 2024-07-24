Drones spot swimmers in rip currents, assisting rescuers in North Carolina

Last month, two young paddle boarders found themselves stranded in the ocean after strong winds and currents pushed them 2,000 feet from the shore of Oak Island, North Carolina. But rescuers had eyes on them the whole time, thanks to the deployment of a drone. Within a few minutes, the paddle boarders were safely aboard a rescue boat.

The town's fire department is one of a few in the country using this kind of technology for ocean rescue, using drones "capable of flying in all types of weather and environments," said Sean Barry, a firefighter turned drone pilot.

The drone is equipped with a camera that can switch between modes, including infrared vision to spot people in distress. It allows responders to communicate instructions through a speaker and can even carry life-preserving equipment.

A flotation device dropped by the drone is triggered by a CO2 cartridge, inflating as soon as it hits the water, Barry said.

In another real-life example, after a 911 call from shore, the drone went up and spotted a swimmer in distress, before releasing two of the tubes to keep him afloat until help arrived.

Like many coastal communities, the population in Oak Island can balloon from around 10,000 to 50,000 during the summer tourist season, the town's website says. Rip currents, columns of water rushing out to sea, are hard to detect on the surface and can happen at any time. The consequences can be devastating.

Every year, about 100 people die due to rip currents along U.S. beaches. It's estimated that more than 80% of beach rescues involve rip currents, according to the U.S. Lifesaving Association.

Oak Island Fire Chief Lee Price says people often underestimate the force of a rip current.

"People are [saying] 'Oh, I'm a good swimmer. I'm gonna go out there,' and then they get in trouble," Price said.

Not only do the drones offer a faster response time, but they're equipped with a camera and speaker that can determine when someone isn't in distress, keeping rescuers out of harm's way.

When asked why there aren't more jurisdictions adopting the drones, Price said while the cost isn't tremendous, having personnel trained to operate them will take some time as people catch up to the new technology.

Sean Barry is improving both his piloting skills and the drone's capabilities. In a demonstration, he showed how it can bring a safety rope to a swimmer while rescuers prepare to pull the swimmer to shore.

"Rapid deployment, speed, accuracy and safety overall," Price said.

It's an eye in the sky and a potential lifesaver in the water.