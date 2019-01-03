Driver of Greyhound bus that flipped over, injuring 22, charged with DUI

Passengers had to be rescued after a Greyhound bus overturned off an interstate in Mississippi Wednesday night. The driver, a female, was charged with driving under the influence, CBS Jackson affiliate WJTV reports.

The bus flipped over on a southbound entry ramp to I-55 south during heavy rains, authorities said.

All passengers were safely evacuated from the bus, police said. Twenty-two people were taken to area hospitals, but there were no life-threatening injuries, police added.