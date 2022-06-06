Drive-by shooting at South Carolina graduation party leaves one dead, 7 wounded

Summerton, S.C. — A drive-by shooting at a South Carolina high school graduation party killed a woman and wounded seven other people, authorities said. It was one of several U.S. shootings over the weekend including one in Philadelphia that left three dead and 11 wounded and one in Chattanooga, Tennessee in which three people were killed and 14 injured.

About 150 people were at a party near the town of Summerton when the shooting started at around 11 p.m. Saturday, Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley told news outlets.

He said the shooting may have been gang-related, but he didn't know if any of the victims had been specifically targeted.

There was no earlyword on possible suspects.

Audrionna Kind, 32, of Summerton, died Sunday, Coroner Jacqueline Blackwell said.

The majority of the wounded were teenagers, ages 13, 14, 17 and two age 15. The other two victims were 12 and 36.

Witnesses told CBS Columbia, South Carolina affiliate WLTX-TV two vehicles approached the crowd and gunfire followed. The sheriff's department counted between 60 and 70 shell casings at the scene.

School officials told WLTX earlier in the day that the victim, who hadn't been publicly identified yet, was a mother of students in Clarendon County School District Four.