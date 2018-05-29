More than 50 women allege they were sexually abused by USC doctor, police say

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles police say more than 50 women have contacted them about possible sexual abuse by a University of Southern California gynecologist. Deputy Chief Justin Eisenberg said Tuesday that allegations against Dr. George Tyndall date from 1990 to 2016.

Police are asking any women who feel they were treated inappropriately to call detectives.

So far, 13 women have contacted police directly and another 39 have been referred from a hotline set up at USC. The university says more than 300 women have contacted the hotline.

More than a dozen lawsuits have been filed against USC and Tyndall since the Los Angeles Times reported this month that women had complained about him for years and the university didn't take action against him until 2016.

A 2016 internal investigation found Tyndall had conducted inappropriate pelvic exams and made sexually offensive remarks to patients. The university did not report the matter to the state medical board.

Tyndall has denied wrongdoing in interviews.

USC's president Max Nikias agreed to step down Friday after pressure from faculty. A letter to faculty members that was obtained by The Associated Press says the school's board of trustees had "agreed to begin an orderly transition" and begin searching for a new president.

"... President Nikias and the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees have agreed to begin an orderly transition and commence the process of selecting a new president," USC board of trustees Chairman Rick J. Caruso wrote. "We recognize the need for change and are committed to a stable transition."