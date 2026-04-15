Watch CBS News
Politics

Dr. Erica Schwartz emerges as White House's top pick for CDC leader

By
Dr. Céline Gounder
Dr. Céline Gounder
Medical Correspondent
Dr. Céline Gounder, an internist, epidemiologist and infectious disease specialist, is a CBS News medical correspondent as well as senior fellow and editor-at-large for public health at KFF Health News.
Read Full Bio
Dr. Céline Gounder,
Olivia Rinaldi
Olivia Rinaldi
White House reporter
Olivia Rinaldi is a White House reporter at CBS News. She covered President Trump's 2024 presidential campaign and was previously an associate producer for "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell" and a broadcast associate for "Face the Nation." She is based in Washington, D.C.
Read Full Bio
Olivia Rinaldi,
Margaret Brennan
Margaret Brennan
Moderator, "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan;" Chief foreign affairs correspondent
Margaret Brennan is moderator of "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on CBS. Based in Washington, D.C., Brennan is also the Network's chief foreign affairs correspondent and a contributing correspondent to 60 Minutes. Additionally, she appears regularly on the "CBS Evening News," leading coverage from Washington when news breaks on the political and foreign affairs fronts.
Read Full Bio
Margaret Brennan

/ CBS News

Add CBS News on Google

Dr. Erica Schwartz has emerged as the White House's top pick to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to current and former officials. 

Schwartz, a Coast Guard rear admiral, served as deputy Surgeon General in the first Trump administration.

Schwartz spent 24 years in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps. 

She is a graduate of Brown University's medical school and has a law degree from the University of Maryland.

The previous CDC director, Susan Monarez, was ousted from the role in August, just weeks after being confirmed, following clashes with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, the director of the National Institutes of Health, then oversaw the CDC on an acting basis. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

In:

© 2026 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue