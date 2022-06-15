Watch CBS News
Politics

Dr. Anthony Fauci tests positive for COVID-19

By Melissa Quinn

/ CBS News

Washington — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Biden and a leading official in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, has tested positive for COVID-19, the National Institutes of Health announced.

The NIH said in a statement that Fauci, 81, is fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice. He is experiencing mild symptoms, and has not recently been in close contact with President Biden or other top government officials, the agency said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

First published on June 15, 2022 / 2:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.