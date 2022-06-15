Dr. Anthony Fauci tests positive for COVID-19

Washington — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Biden and a leading official in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, has tested positive for COVID-19, the National Institutes of Health announced.

The NIH said in a statement that Fauci, 81, is fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice. He is experiencing mild symptoms, and has not recently been in close contact with President Biden or other top government officials, the agency said.

