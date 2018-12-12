Christian Bale says Trump thought he was actually Bruce Wayne when they met

How would you react if you came face to face with Christian Bale dressed for his role in a Batman movie? Apparently, it happened once to Donald Trump, and Bale found the future president's reaction "quite entertaining."

Bale says he met Mr. Trump back in 2011 while filming a scene for "The Dark Knight Rises" at Trump Tower. Bale shared the hilarious tale with Variety at the red carpet premiere of "Vice," in which he stars as former Vice President Dick Cheney.

"I met him, one time," Bale told Variety's Marc Malkin of Mr. Trump. "We were filming on 'Batman' in Trump Tower and he said, 'Come on up to the office.'"

"I think he thought I was Bruce Wayne, because I was dressed as Bruce Wayne. So he talked to me like I was Bruce Wayne and I just went along with it, really. It was quite entertaining. I had no idea at the time that he would think about running for president."

He added that the story told in "Vice," about Cheney's powerful role in George W. Bush's administration, "is part of how we got to be here with that, uh, 'Individual 1' being president" — referring to Mr. Trump by the designation used in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's recent court filings.

Unfortunately, Bale didn't answer the question of who he thought should play Trump in a movie.