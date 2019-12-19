Debbie Dingell responds after Trump suggests John Dingell is in hell

President Trump took a swipe at the late Rep. John Dingell during his Battle Creek, Michigan rally Wednesday evening, drawing a quick rebuke from the longtime Michigan Democratic congressman, who succeeded him in the House. Mr. Trump claimed Debbie Dingell had thanked him profusely for providing "A-plus treatment" after her husband's death in February, including ordering flags flown at half-staff.

He quoted her as saying, "Thank you so much. John would be so thrilled. He's looking down." Then he added: "I said, 'That's OK. Don't worry about it.' Maybe he's looking up. I don't know."

The representative was quick to respond:

Mr. President, let’s set politics aside. My husband earned all his accolades after a lifetime of service. I’m preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder. — Rep. Debbie Dingell (@RepDebDingell) December 19, 2019

Mr. Trump's disparaging remarks followed Debbie Dingell and other lawmakers voting to impeach him. Debbie Dingell tweeted a photo showing herself holding hands with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shortly after the impeachment articles were approved:

The times have found us. Thank you for strong leadership and an empathetic hand @SpeakerPelosi. pic.twitter.com/1sBHXdr46d — Rep. Debbie Dingell (@RepDebDingell) December 18, 2019

John Dingell was the longest-serving member of Congress ever. He held the seat from 1955 to 2015.

His widow wasn't the only one upset by the president's comment.

Republican congressman Fred Upton of Michigan, who voted against impeaching Mr. Trump, also condemned Mr. Trump's remarks:

I’ve always looked up to John Dingell - my good friend and a great Michigan legend. There was no need to 'dis' him in a crass political way. Most unfortunate and an apology is due. — Fred Upton (@RepFredUpton) December 19, 2019

Michigan Rep. Haley Stevens, a fellow Democrat, was among others who also came to Dingells' defense.

This is shameful Mr. President. Insinuating that John Dingell, a loving catholic, WWII hero, now rests in hell. How dare you? I have no words for the pain you are causing my dear friend Debbie Dingell and the people of Michigan right now. https://t.co/bPPfNiPvm9 — Haley Stevens (@HaleyLive) December 19, 2019

In a tweet, Stevens called Mr. Trump's behavior "shameful."