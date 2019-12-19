Debbie Dingell responds after Trump suggests John Dingell is in hell
President Trump took a swipe at the late Rep. John Dingell during his Battle Creek, Michigan rally Wednesday evening, drawing a quick rebuke from the longtime Michigan Democratic congressman, who succeeded him in the House. Mr. Trump claimed Debbie Dingell had thanked him profusely for providing "A-plus treatment" after her husband's death in February, including ordering flags flown at half-staff.
He quoted her as saying, "Thank you so much. John would be so thrilled. He's looking down." Then he added: "I said, 'That's OK. Don't worry about it.' Maybe he's looking up. I don't know."
The representative was quick to respond:
"My husband earned all his accolades after a lifetime of service. I'm preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder," she tweeted.
Mr. Trump's disparaging remarks followed Debbie Dingell and other lawmakers voting to impeach him. Debbie Dingell tweeted a photo showing herself holding hands with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shortly after the impeachment articles were approved:
John Dingell was the longest-serving member of Congress ever. He held the seat from 1955 to 2015.
His widow wasn't the only one upset by the president's comment.
Republican congressman Fred Upton of Michigan, who voted against impeaching Mr. Trump, also condemned Mr. Trump's remarks:
Michigan Rep. Haley Stevens, a fellow Democrat, was among others who also came to Dingells' defense.
In a tweet, Stevens called Mr. Trump's behavior "shameful."