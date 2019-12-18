Watch live: Trump holds "Merry Christmas" rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, on day House votes on impeachment

President Trump is holding a rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, on Wednesday, the day the House is voting on impeachment. The House is debating two articles of impeachment – one that accuses him of abuse of power over his dealings with Ukraine and another that says he obstructed Congress by defying subpoenas issued by the House in pursuit of its impeachment investigation.

Mr. Trump is the third president in U.S. history to face an impeachment vote by the House of Representatives. Two of the Democrats in the Michigan delegation who flipped seats held by Republicans in 2018 – congresswomen Elissa Slotkin and Haley Stevens – announced this week they'd vote "yes" on impeaching the president.

How to watch the Trump rally today

What: Donald Trump rally

Date: Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek, Michigan

Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek, Michigan Online stream: Watch in the player above

Slotkin represents the 8th Congressional District, which Mr. Trump won in 2016, while Stevens hails from the 11th District, which Hillary Clinton won.

Mr. Trump prevailed in Michigan in 2016 with the slimmest of margins, beating Clinton by just 10,704 votes, or 0.2%.