Donald Trump Jr. mocks Christine Blasey Ford over "selective fear of flying"

Donald Trump Jr., lampooned Dr. Christine Blasey Ford over her fear of flying in a tweet Thursday, as the California-based college professor testified to Congress that she was assaulted by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh while the two were teenagers in suburban Maryland in 1982.

"I'm no psychology professor but it does seem weird to me that someone could have a selective fear of flying," Trump, Jr. tweeted. "Can't do it to testify but for vacation, well it's not a problem at all," he continued.

Asked about newspaper reports that she had anxiety about flying and wanted Senate investigators to interview her at home in California, Ford said she was hoping to avoid a flight to Washington. "I eventually was able to get up the gumption with the help of some friends and get on the plane," she said.

Ford was asked about her fear of flying by Rachel Mitchell, a former sex-crimes prosecutor from Arizona, who noted that Ford has flown to Delaware annually to visit her family, and had traveled to vacation spots including Hawaii and the South Pacific by airplane. Mitchell was questioning Ford on behalf of the Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee as part of the ongoing hearings on Kavanaugh's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

"This is not a trial of Dr. Ford; it's a job interview for Judge Kavanaugh," Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a California Democrat, and the ranking minority member of the committee, said at the start of the hearing.

Trump Jr.'s twitter feed includes retweets of comments by several people doubting Ford's ability to recall the alleged assault.

