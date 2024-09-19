Trump rails against Jewish Americans who don't vote for him in speech focused on antisemitism

Washington, D.C. — Former President Donald Trump criticized Jewish Americans who don't vote for him in speeches aimed at addressing antisemitism Thursday night in Washington D.C., while claiming that if he is not elected in November, Israel would be "eradicated."

"If I don't win this election, and the Jewish people would really have a lot to do with that if that happens, because at 40%, that means 60% of the people are voting for the enemy," Trump said.

Trump made the comments during a small event focused on addressing antisemitism with Dr. Miriam Adelson, a prominent Republican Party donor and the widow of late casino magnate Sheldon Adelson.

"With all I've done for Israel, I received only 24% of the Jewish vote," Trump said.

Trump later repeated the comment regarding the polls during remarks at the Israeli-American Council National Summit, which was gathering to commemorate the nearing one-year mark of the October 7 attack.

"You should have your head examined, because it will face an unceasing, bloody war to obliterate the Jewish state and drive Jews out of the Holy Land," Trump said about Jewish Americans who vote for Democrats. He claimed at his first stop that Democrats have a "hold" or "curse" on Jewish voters.

"It's only because of the Democrat hold or curse on you. You can't let this happen. 40% is not acceptable, because we have an election to win," Trump said.

Trump told the ballroom full of Israeli-Americans tonight that Israel will face "total annihilation" if Vice President Kamala Harris is elected.

"Rockets will rain down from above until the Iron Dome has been exhausted," Trump said.

CBS News has reached out to the Harris campaign for comment.

The former president also recognized the Israelis still held hostage by Hamas, vowing to "get them out" if he wins the presidency in November. Family members of victims of the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas were among the crowd.

"Somehow it's going to work out. We're going to get it to work out," Trump said.

The twin speeches come as Trump tries to court Jewish American voters who may have become disaffected with factions of the Democratic Party over the Biden administration's handling of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

An April 2024 Pew Research survey found that 69% of registered Jewish voters defined themselves as Democrats, while 29% said that they consider themselves Republicans, but Trump grew his support among Jewish voters in the first two presidential elections he ran in, an Associated Press survey found.

"Honestly, I went from 25 to 29 [percent support], and based on what I did, and based on my love of- the same love that you have, I should be at 100. I should be at 100," Trump said Thursday.