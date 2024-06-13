Trump returns to Capitol Hill for first time since Jan. 6 attack in visit GOP calls "unifying"

Former President Donald Trump is rallying House and Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill Thursday, his first appearance on Capitol Hill since his supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and his first visit to Washington since he was convicted of 34 felony counts by a New York jury.

The former president's appearance was, in the words of firebrand and ally Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, a "pep rally." Rep. Elise Stefanik, who chairs the House Republican Conference, called the meeting a "very successful" political gathering.

"We are 100% unified behind his candidacy and are ready to get to work on behalf of the American people," Stefanik told reporters, calling Trump's appearance a "unifying event."

Republican leaders said Trump addressed immigration and the economy, as well as the various legal situations he faces. The president, who spoke to House Republicans in the morning, has a series of meetings scheduled on Capitol Hill. Trump hasn't visited Capitol Hill since before the Jan. 6, 2021 attack, when his supporters attacked the building and interrupted the joint session of Congress that was certifying President Biden's electoral victory.

Former President Donald Trump arrives to the Capitol Hill Club, Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin / AP

The former president was convicted last month on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to pay off adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump has denied the allegations and said after the verdict that "nothing ever happened." His campaign has said that his fundraising has skyrocketed since the conviction.

Republican House Majority Whip Tom Emmer insisted that Trump's Manhattan trial and conviction, which Emmer called a "sham," has "only given him more energy."

"Donald Tump is going to win, Donald Trump is going to help us win," Emmer said.

House Republicans will hit the ground running in January 2025 with the 47th President of the United States! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/hSWZFeGXqR — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) June 13, 2024

Trump continues to insist the 2020 presidential election was rigged, and has cast doubt on the integrity of the upcoming November election — as have several of his GOP allies.

Ahead of Trump's meeting with congressional Republicans, Republicans on the House Administration Committee have issued subpoenas for documents from Biden administration Cabinet members about agency efforts to help with voter registration, election information and to combat election misinformation and conspiracy theories. The subpoenas were sent to 15 Cabinet-level officials.