Domino's is serving up a fresh look for the first time in 13 years. Check out the redesign.

Domino's Pizza is getting a makeover that includes a short new jingle by singer-songwriter Shaboozey and a brighter look.

The brand refresh, which the restaurant chain announced Wednesday, is the first update to Domino's look in 13 years. It includes newly designed aprons and hats for store employees, as well as a promotional T-shirts, set to arrive in November. Revamped pizza box designs, will be rolled out immediately, according to the announcement.

Tying the refresh together is a new font called "Domino's Sans" and more vibrant versions of company's blue and red colors, which will appear across Domino's branding online and in stores.

Domino's will launch new optional T-shirts for team members as well as aprons and hats. Domino's Pizza

The new look is part of Domino's effort to connect with younger audiences "across an ever-changing consumer landscape" a spokesperson told CBS News.

As part of the refresh, the pizza chain also unveiled a new jingle called "Dommmino's," stretching the brand name to include "mmm." Customers can hear it at the end of Domino's new promotional video, which features singer Shaboozey, the Grammy-winning artist behind the popular track "A Bar Song (Tipsy)." Shaboozey also collaborated with Beyoncé for two songs on her 2024 album Cowboy Carter.

The company's new pizza boxes will feature the Domino's logo more prominently, set against either a blue or red background. Its stuffed crust pizza will be packaged in a black box with a metallic logo.

Domino's new packaging will feature brighter colors and a new font. Domino's Pizza

"Most companies rebrand themselves when they're struggling, but after years of category-defying growth, this refresh is about continuing to push to be the best version of ourselves," Kate Trumbull, Domino's executive vice president and global chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

Founded in 1960, Domino's has 21,500 stores globally. The company has benefitted heavily from the use of its mobile ordering system to generate sales. According to it's website, Domino's generates more than 85% of sales via digital ordering channels. In its July earnings report, the company posted a 4.3% increase in revenue from the same quarter in 2024.

Brand redesigns don't always work out in companies' favor. In August, Cracker Barrel announced a new logo and store refresh that sparked public backlash, tanking the chain's value by nearly $100 million. The company ultimately decided to shelve its remodeling plans.