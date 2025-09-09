Cracker Barrel won't remodel restaurants after logo change uproar

Cracker Barrel is shelving plans to remodel its restaurants as it continues to backtrack on overhauling its brand image.

The move comes after the chain already reverted to its old logo in response to an uproar around a refreshed brand symbol that caused the company's stock to lose as much as $200 million in market value.

"Your Old Country Store is Here to Stay," the company said in a statement on its website Tuesday, adding that it would no longer seek to modernize the restaurant's interiors.

"Today, we're suspending our remodels. If your restaurant hasn't been remodeled, you don't need to worry, it won't be," Cracker Barrel said. The decision to halt remodeling plans was based on opinions customers shared "not just on our logo, but also on our restaurants," it added.

Cracker Barrel conceded in its statement that its planned store redesign did "not reflect what you love about Cracker Barrel."

To date, the Southern-themed restaurant chain has remodeled just four of its 660 store locations. It is suspending plans to remodel any additional stores.

"With our recent announcement that our 'Old Timer' logo will remain, along with our bigger focus in the kitchen and on your plate, we hope that today's step reinforces that we hear you," the company said Tuesday.