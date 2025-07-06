Domino's restaurant in Utah explodes after SUV crashes into building
Two people involved in a car accident in Herriman, Utah, were rescued minutes before their SUV was engulfed in flames after it crashed into a Domino's Pizza, ruptured a gas line and caused an explosion.
A video posted to social media by Unified Fire Authority, Utah's largest fire agency, showed firefighters working to put out the blaze at a commercial building on Saturday night when an explosion is heard and debris is seen flying in the air. Shortly before the explosion, "two courageous bystanders risked their lives" to rescue the driver and one passenger from the vehicle, fire officials said in a Facebook post.
No one was in the building when the crash involving three vehicles occurred, according to a spokesperson for the city of Riverton. Multiple people involved in the three-vehicle accident were taken to the hospital, the spokesperson told CBS News. No injuries were caused by the explosion.
Additional details on what led to the crash were not immediately available.
Herriman is a city 30 minutes southwest of Salt Lake City, adjacent to Riverton.
The commercial building that the vehicle veered into housed Domino's, Jimmy John's and Supercuts. The explosion destroyed the pizza restaurant and "caused significant damage" to the two businesses next door, fire officials said.
None of the firefighters who were near the Domino's when it exploded were injured, according to the Unified Fire Authority.