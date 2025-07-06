Domino's restaurant in Utah explodes after SUV crashes into building

Two people involved in a car accident in Herriman, Utah, were rescued minutes before their SUV was engulfed in flames after it crashed into a Domino's Pizza, ruptured a gas line and caused an explosion.

A video posted to social media by Unified Fire Authority, Utah's largest fire agency, showed firefighters working to put out the blaze at a commercial building on Saturday night when an explosion is heard and debris is seen flying in the air. Shortly before the explosion, "two courageous bystanders risked their lives" to rescue the driver and one passenger from the vehicle, fire officials said in a Facebook post.

Herriman Fire/Explosion Saturday night a devastating 3-car accident sent one vehicle off the roadway and into a building, rupturing a gas line and igniting a massive fire. Two courageous bystanders risked their lives to rescue the driver and passenger from the burning vehicle just moments before it was engulfed in flames. As fire crews began suppression efforts, a powerful explosion destroyed one business and caused significant damage to two others. Over 60 firefighters from Unified Fire Authority, South Jordan, West Jordan, West Valley City, Sandy, and Draper worked together to battle the intense blaze. Three individuals were transported to local hospitals. Thankfully, no firefighters or law enforcement officers were injured during the incident. We are grateful for the bravery of the bystanders and the swift, unified response from all emergency personnel. #UFA #FireResponse #FirstResponders #CommunityHeroes #UnifiedFireAuthority #MultiAgencyResponse #BreakingNews #UtahFire Posted by Unified Fire Authority on Sunday, July 6, 2025

No one was in the building when the crash involving three vehicles occurred, according to a spokesperson for the city of Riverton. Multiple people involved in the three-vehicle accident were taken to the hospital, the spokesperson told CBS News. No injuries were caused by the explosion.

Additional details on what led to the crash were not immediately available.

Herriman is a city 30 minutes southwest of Salt Lake City, adjacent to Riverton.

The commercial building that the vehicle veered into housed Domino's, Jimmy John's and Supercuts. The explosion destroyed the pizza restaurant and "caused significant damage" to the two businesses next door, fire officials said.

None of the firefighters who were near the Domino's when it exploded were injured, according to the Unified Fire Authority.