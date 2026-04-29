DOJ seeks pretrial detention of shooting suspect Cole Allen, releases new photos

The government is asking the court to detain White House Correspondents' Association Dinner shooting suspect Cole Allen pending trial, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

D.C. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro filed a memorandum making the request and included new photos of Allen with his weapons.

The suspected gunman in the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner was charged Monday in federal court with three counts including attempting to assassinate the president. The other two charges involved the use and transport of firearms.

A Justice Department court filing includes images of a selfie Cole Allen allegedly took in his hotel room shortly before the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting on April 25, 2026. (Evidence markers added by DOJ) U.S. Department of Justice

The memorandum noted that Allen, if convicted, faces a possible maximum life sentence in prison.

"The defendant's actions were premeditated, violent, and calculated to cause death," the memorandum said. "Considering the relevant statutory factors, there is no condition or combination of conditions that will reasonably assure the safety of other people or the community if the defendant were released from custody. The Court should detain the defendant pending trial."