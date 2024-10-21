Dog rescued from Hurricane Milton floodwaters captures hearts after reuniting with trooper who saved him

Dog reunites with state trooper who rescued him during Hurricane Milton

A 5-year-old bull terrier captured the nation's attention just before Hurricane Milton hit Florida as a powerful Category 3 storm earlier this month.

Police say the dog had been dumped in rising flood waters in Tampa, Florida, as Milton barreled toward the Sunshine State.

Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Orlando Morales spotted and rescued the dog, who would later be renamed "Trooper" in his honor.

"I got out of my car and sure enough I look right over right, right across my front bumper and I see his face just like sticking up, and then I can see water just pretty much up to his chest area," Morales said. "I was kinda enraged at some point, how could anybody just possibly even think of doing an act like this, it was just awful."

Fond of his new four-legged friend, Morales drove four hours on his day off to be reunited with Trooper.

Initially, Trooper was cautious, as expected, but then his foster mom Amber Gonzalez encouraged Morales to walk Trooper as he had done before. At that moment, Trooper seemed to trust Morales again.

"I think dogs have a sense. They know who they can trust," said Gonzalez, who only had Trooper for four days at the time.

Gonzalez is a nurse who has treated trauma patients. She also has experience with Trooper's unique breed.

"I recently put my bull terrier down in April, 14 years. I always wanted to foster, but I hadn't quite gotten there emotionally and so anyway... I sent an email and I put a picture of me with Mia my bull terrier and then Ms. Amy, who works at Leon County Humane Society, she reached out."

Amy Raddar with the Leon County Humane Society in Tallahassee was contacted by the Florida governor's office and asked to find a foster home for the Trooper.

"That was a very traumatic experience for him and you could tell," Raddar said.

The next thing Gonzalez knew, Trooper was in her home.

"I'm just glad he is in good hands and getting the love and care he deserves," Morales said.

Trooper appears to bear some of the marks of his past. The humane society said his calloused elbows are likely from living on hard surfaces most of his life but no more.

Gonzalez said the loyal and loving dog has opened her heart to fostering.

"I'm his bridge to his forever home," she said.

It won't be difficult to find Trooper a home. His story has already touched people across the country with more than 500 people calling or writing to say they want to adopt him.

But Trooper isn't the only dog looking for a home. He has inspired the Leon County Humane Society to launch a campaign to help the 3.3 million other dogs in need of adoption find their forever homes around the country.

When people head to their local shelters, they want you to say, "Trooper sent me!"

Trooper's 23-year-old owner is charged with aggravated animal cruelty and could face prison time. He gave up the dog under the condition that it would be well taken care of.