Live

Watch CBSN Live

The most perfect dog Halloween costumes for 2021

By carolin lehmann, Jessica Learish

/ Essentials

dog halloween costume
Dress up your pup along with the whole family in costumes like this Stegosaurus number from Chewy. Chewy

Time is running out to plan your family's 2021 Halloween costumes. And if you're looking to dress up the whole family, Duke and Buddy need their own costumes too. Here are some starter questions, for inspiration: Does your pup love watching Disney movies from the couch? Or is your four-legged friend always ready to unleash her inner wild animal? Do you have a dignified dog who would, if he could, dress to the nines for any occasion?

No matter the personality your canine pal, we found something to suit. And, best of all, these Halloween costumes ahead are dog-approved (four paws stars out of five or better). Humans won't be disappointed either. Whether you're snapping pics for Instagram, taking your furry friend to a Halloween party, or trying to win the office dog costume contest, these looks are sure to turn heads.

Below, CBS Essentials has curated the most perfect dog Halloween costumes from Amazon, Chewy, ShopDisney and more. No tricks here, 2021 is the year to treat your very best boy or girl to an adorable and festive Halloween.

Tuxedo dog costume

doginatuxedo.jpg
IDOMIK via Amazon

Your pup will polish up nicely in this spiffy dog tuxedo. This costume comes in a variety of sizes in black, navy, gray or even a smart pinstripe. The best part about this costume is its versatility. You can introduce your four-legged friend as "Dog... James Dog" or "Humphrey Bone-gart." These tuxedos are also great for dog-friendly weddings.

Tuxedo dog costume, $14 and up (after coupon)

$14 at Amazon

Stegosaurus dinosaur dog costume

Frisco Stegosaurus Dinosaur Dog Costume
Chewy

A dog of any size can embrace the dinosaur life in this Stegosaurus Halloween costume, available at Chewy. This two-piece dog costume is made of a scaly-looking fabric, and comes in six sizes.

Frisco Stegosaurus dinosaur dog costume, $16 and up

$16 at Chewy

Knit Baby Yoda hood for dogs

Zoo Snoods Baby Alien Dog Costume
Amazon

Baby Yoda (and Halloween) just got even cuter with this knit dog costume from Amazon. It comes in small dog, medium dog and large dog sizes and keeps your dog's ears warm on chilly October nights.

Zoo Snoods baby alien dog costume, $17 and up

$17 at Amazon

USPS mailman dog costume

California Costumes USPS Delivery Driver Dog Costume
Chewy

Forget barking at the mail carrier. Be the mail carrier. Fuel your dog's power trip with this funny costume from Chewy. This USPS-inspired ensemble is available in four sizes and comes with a shirt, cap and priority mail box.

California Costumes USPS delivery driver dog costume, $16 and up

$16 at Chewy

Disney Tinker Bell pet costume

Disney Tinker Bell Pet Costume
ShopDisney

If your pup has a sassy attitude worthy of Tinker Bell, this costume from ShopDisney is a must. It comes with a green dress, wings and a blonde wig. Buy it in four sizes.

Right now, this costume is marked down to $17 from its original $25.

Disney Tinker Bell pet costume, $17

$17 at ShopDisney

Lion's mane for dogs

Lulu Home Lion Mane for Dogs
Amazon

Transform your pooch into a lion with this mane from Amazon. Golden retrievers are especially great at pulling it off.

Lion's mane for dogs, $13

$13 at Amazon

Disney Pascal pet costume

Disney Pascal Pet Costume
ShopDisney

Pascal from "Tangled" rides on your dog's back with this ShopDisney costume. This chameleon costume is available in four sizes.

Disney Pascal pet costume, $17

$17 at Disney

Star Wars R2-D2 dog costume

Star Wars R2-D2 Dog Costume
Oriental Trading

Star Wars fans won't want to miss this officially licensed R2-D2 dog costume, available at Oriental Trading. This Halloween costume is currently available in size small.

Star Wars R2-D2 dog costume, $21

$21 at Oriental Trading

Animal Planet Triceratops dog costume

Animal Planet Triceratops Dog Costume
Oriental Trading

Your dog will scare all the ghouls and ghosts away in this Animal Planet Triceratops hat, available at Oriental Trading. It comes in three sizes.

Animal Planet Triceratops dog costume, $9.68 (reduced from $12)

$9.68 at Oriental Trading

Monarch butterfly costume 

Monarch Butterfly Costume
HalloweenCostumes.com

What a metamorphosis! Your dog turns into a beautiful monarch butterfly with this costume from HalloweenCostumes.com, available in four sizes.

Monarch butterfly costume, $20 and up

$20 at HalloweenCostumes.com

OUT OF STOCK: French artist dog costume

Frisco French Artist Dog Costume
Chewy

Your dog is a masterpiece in this artist costume available at Chewy. It comes with a hat and walking body. This costume is very popular and has now sold out, but if you're lucky, you might be able to catch this dog costume during a restock.

Frisco French artist dog costume

Check stock now

Pets First college football cheerleader dress

Pets First Missouri Tigers Pet Cheerleader Dress
Tractor Supply Co.

Your pupper can cheer for a favorite college football team -- or any college team -- in this Pets First cheerleader dress. Pick from a selection of colleges and sizes.

Pets First cheerleader dress, $23

$23 at Tractor Supply Co.

UPS dog costume

California Costumes UPS Delivery Driver Dog Costume
Chewy

If your pup is more of a barking-at-UPS kind of gal, pick up this costume at Chewy. It comes with a shirt, visor and package ready for delivery. It's available in four sizes.

California Costumes UPS pal dog pet costume, $14 and up

$14 at Chewy

Hooded frog dog costume

Dog Hooded Sweatshirt
Amazon

Pick up this ridiculously inexpensive hooded frog dog costume on Amazon. It's available in six sizes, starting at just $4. The costume is available in banana, carrot, apple and heart themes as well.

Hooded frog dog sweatshirt, $3.99 and up

$3.99 at Amazon

Granny dog costume

Frisco Front Walking Granny Dog Costume
Chewy

Your senior-citizen pup needs this Frisco grandma costume, available at Chewy. It comes with a front-walking outfit and bun headpiece. Find it in six sizes.

Frisco granny dog costume, $11 and up (reduced from $16)

$11 at Chewy

Related content from CBS Essentials

First published on September 15, 2021 / 6:12 PM

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.