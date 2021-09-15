The most perfect dog Halloween costumes for 2021

Dress up your pup along with the whole family in costumes like this Stegosaurus number from Chewy. Chewy

Time is running out to plan your family's 2021 Halloween costumes. And if you're looking to dress up the whole family, Duke and Buddy need their own costumes too. Here are some starter questions, for inspiration: Does your pup love watching Disney movies from the couch? Or is your four-legged friend always ready to unleash her inner wild animal? Do you have a dignified dog who would, if he could, dress to the nines for any occasion?

No matter the personality your canine pal, we found something to suit. And, best of all, these Halloween costumes ahead are dog-approved (four paws stars out of five or better). Humans won't be disappointed either. Whether you're snapping pics for Instagram, taking your furry friend to a Halloween party, or trying to win the office dog costume contest, these looks are sure to turn heads.

Below, CBS Essentials has curated the most perfect dog Halloween costumes from Amazon, Chewy, ShopDisney and more. No tricks here, 2021 is the year to treat your very best boy or girl to an adorable and festive Halloween.

Tuxedo dog costume

IDOMIK via Amazon

Your pup will polish up nicely in this spiffy dog tuxedo. This costume comes in a variety of sizes in black, navy, gray or even a smart pinstripe. The best part about this costume is its versatility. You can introduce your four-legged friend as "Dog... James Dog" or "Humphrey Bone-gart." These tuxedos are also great for dog-friendly weddings.

Tuxedo dog costume, $14 and up (after coupon)

Stegosaurus dinosaur dog costume

Chewy

A dog of any size can embrace the dinosaur life in this Stegosaurus Halloween costume, available at Chewy. This two-piece dog costume is made of a scaly-looking fabric, and comes in six sizes.

Frisco Stegosaurus dinosaur dog costume, $16 and up

Knit Baby Yoda hood for dogs

Amazon

Baby Yoda (and Halloween) just got even cuter with this knit dog costume from Amazon. It comes in small dog, medium dog and large dog sizes and keeps your dog's ears warm on chilly October nights.

Zoo Snoods baby alien dog costume, $17 and up

USPS mailman dog costume

Chewy

Forget barking at the mail carrier. Be the mail carrier. Fuel your dog's power trip with this funny costume from Chewy. This USPS-inspired ensemble is available in four sizes and comes with a shirt, cap and priority mail box.

California Costumes USPS delivery driver dog costume, $16 and up

Disney Tinker Bell pet costume

ShopDisney

If your pup has a sassy attitude worthy of Tinker Bell, this costume from ShopDisney is a must. It comes with a green dress, wings and a blonde wig. Buy it in four sizes.

Right now, this costume is marked down to $17 from its original $25.

Disney Tinker Bell pet costume, $17

Lion's mane for dogs

Amazon

Transform your pooch into a lion with this mane from Amazon. Golden retrievers are especially great at pulling it off.

Lion's mane for dogs, $13

Disney Pascal pet costume

ShopDisney

Pascal from "Tangled" rides on your dog's back with this ShopDisney costume. This chameleon costume is available in four sizes.

Disney Pascal pet costume, $17

Star Wars R2-D2 dog costume

Oriental Trading

Star Wars fans won't want to miss this officially licensed R2-D2 dog costume, available at Oriental Trading. This Halloween costume is currently available in size small.

Star Wars R2-D2 dog costume, $21

Animal Planet Triceratops dog costume

Oriental Trading

Your dog will scare all the ghouls and ghosts away in this Animal Planet Triceratops hat, available at Oriental Trading. It comes in three sizes.

Animal Planet Triceratops dog costume, $9.68 (reduced from $12)

Monarch butterfly costume

What a metamorphosis! Your dog turns into a beautiful monarch butterfly with this costume from HalloweenCostumes.com, available in four sizes.

Monarch butterfly costume, $20 and up

OUT OF STOCK: French artist dog costume

Chewy

Your dog is a masterpiece in this artist costume available at Chewy. It comes with a hat and walking body. This costume is very popular and has now sold out, but if you're lucky, you might be able to catch this dog costume during a restock.

Frisco French artist dog costume

Pets First college football cheerleader dress

Tractor Supply Co.

Your pupper can cheer for a favorite college football team -- or any college team -- in this Pets First cheerleader dress. Pick from a selection of colleges and sizes.

Pets First cheerleader dress, $23

UPS dog costume

Chewy

If your pup is more of a barking-at-UPS kind of gal, pick up this costume at Chewy. It comes with a shirt, visor and package ready for delivery. It's available in four sizes.

California Costumes UPS pal dog pet costume, $14 and up

Hooded frog dog costume

Amazon

Pick up this ridiculously inexpensive hooded frog dog costume on Amazon. It's available in six sizes, starting at just $4. The costume is available in banana, carrot, apple and heart themes as well.

Hooded frog dog sweatshirt, $3.99 and up

Granny dog costume

Chewy

Your senior-citizen pup needs this Frisco grandma costume, available at Chewy. It comes with a front-walking outfit and bun headpiece. Find it in six sizes.

Frisco granny dog costume, $11 and up (reduced from $16)

