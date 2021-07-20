The most popular dog names, ranked





ERIKA GOLDRING/Getty Images If you have a dog named Spot, Fido, King or Rex, then congratulations: Your pooch is rarer than you might think. Dog names have evolved over the years. We've even seen major changes in pet-name trends since President Ronald Reagan introduced his family dog, Lucky, in 1985. Nowadays, that name ranks way down, at No. 99, on this list. Today, dog names often sound much more like people names. So what's the No. 1 dog name in America today? Barkbox recently sifted through its databanks and came up with this definitive ranking.

60. Pepper Isaac Lawrence/AFP/Getty Images A dog named Pepper could add just the flavor your family needs. Here, Amy Tran and her daughter, Serene Ho, cuddle their newly adopted dog, Pepper.

59. Thor Mark Makela/Getty Images This Marvel-ous (see what we did there?) dog name has jumped a couple of spots — from No. 61 to No. 59 — since 2019. This bulldog named Thor won Best in Show at the National Dog Show in 2019.

58. Louie Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Louie, Louie, oh baby, what a good boy. Here, a dog named Louie gets a checkup at Los Gatos Dog and Cat Hospital in Los Gatos, California.

57. Willow Spencer Platt/Getty Images Somewhat like Willow Smith, this Willow whips her tail back and forth. Donna Smith sits with Willow, an Irish Wolfhound, at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden.

56. Hank Scott Paulus/Milwaukee Brewers/MLB/Getty Images The Milwaukee Brewers rescued Hank the Dog when he wandered into their spring training facility before the start of the 2014 season. Here, Hank takes the field before the opening game against the Atlanta Braves at Miller Park in 2014.

55. Gus Justin Sullivan/Getty Images This one-eyed, three-legged Chinese Crested dog named Gus was crowned the world's ugliest dog back in 2008. Gus was also the name of one of the friendly, anthropomorphic mice in the 1950 Disney classic "Cinderella."

54. Marley Rick Diamond/Allied Advertising/Getty Images You won't need to worry about a thing with a dog named Marley. Here, one of the dogs that played Marley in the 2008 movie "Marley and Me" visits Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta.

53. Mia Cristian Mandelli/EyeEm/Getty Images This bulldog, named Mia, would love to share a basket of french fries with you. Since 2019, the name Mia has lost a little steam. It fell from the 49 spot to No. 53.

52. Moose Chris Jackson/Getty Images For dogs who need names befitting a much larger creature, Moose is a popular option. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge played with a dog named Moose on her family's 2016 Royal Tour of Canada.

51. Diesel Justin Sullivan/Getty Images A dog named Diesel might fuel all of your big adventures. Heidi Radcliffe takes a break with her English mastiff, Diesel, during the Westminster Dog Show in 2014.

50. Koda Chris Maddaloni/CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images Koda is a shortened form of the name Dakota, which translates to "friend" or "ally" in the Dakota Native American language. Here, former Senator Scott Brown's staffer escorts the Massachusetts Republican's dog Koda on the subway in Washington D.C..

49. Ollie Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images This is Ollie. Ollie got all dressed up as the Green Arrow superhero for the 2015 San Diego Comic-Con. Ollie is often an abbreviation for Oliver, which also appears later in this list.

48. Dexter Sean Rayford/Getty Images The name Dexter has taken on grim associations since the 2006 premiere of Showtime's serial killer thriller of the same name, but it's still a popular dog name. Here, Iranian engineer Nazanin Zinouri gets an enthusiastic greeting from her dog, Dexter, as she arrives at an airport in South Carolina. Zinouri's return was delayed by former President Donald Trump's travel and immigration bans.

47. Scout Star Tribune via Getty Images A dog named Scout will always keep you on the path to excitement. This particular Scout, left, led his sled dog team in a marathon near Duluth, Minnesota.

46. Finn John Lamparski/WireImage/Getty Images The name Finn saw an uptick in popularity from 2019 to 2020, rising eight spots year over year. Heiress and activist Amanda Hearst accompanies a dog named Finn on the red carpet at a 2016 Humane Society of the United States event.

45. Leo Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images He is Leo — hear him bark? Leo the Pomeranian hangs out at the Big Engine Bar with his owner, Mary Hanson, during the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota.

44. Gracie Drew Angerer/Getty Images Fans of the movie "Miss Congeniality" will remember Sandra Bullock's turn as Gracie Hart, the tough-as-nails FBI agent who goes undercover to thwart a terrorist plot as a contestant in the Miss United States pageant. But Gracie the Neapolitan mastiff needs no disguise at this competition. Here, she yawns a big mastiff yawn at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in 2018.

43. Ruby WPA Pool/Getty Images Many pet parents choose to name their precious companions after this gemstone. Ruby, a lucky rescue dog, received a special doggy cake from Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in 2015.

42. Teddy David Becker/Getty Images If your pooch is cuddly, just a like a Teddy bear, the name Teddy might suit him just fine. Here, Donald Trump supporter Sandi Steinbeck of Las Vegas holds up her dog, a Shih Tzu named Teddy, at a rally for the then-Republican presidential nominee in 2016.

41. Rosie Jo Hale/Getty Images Like Rosie the Riveter, a dog named Rosie can do it — and by "it," we mean brighten your day. Rosie the Beagle shows off her Woozie Wear yellow raincoat at the Pet-A-Porter dog fashion show in 2005.

40. Coco Drew Angerer/Getty Images Coco, a maltipoo puppy, wore her colorful rainbow sunglasses to a Pride rally in Washington, D.C. on June 12, 2021. "Coco" was the title of a 2017 Disney animated film about a Mexican boy who dreams of becoming a musician. The titular character is the boy's great-grandmother.

39. Roxy Getty Images Roxy works as a seagull patrol dog in Sydney, Australia. This intrepid dog chases away any pesky birds who would swoop in to steal diners' food.

38. Murphy Getty Images Murphy the Skye terrier competes at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in 2019. The name Murphy is a common surname of Celtic origin. It translates to "sea warrior" in Gaelic.

37. Loki Joerg Koch/DDP/AFP/Getty Images In Norse mythology, Loki is a shapeshifting trickster. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Loki is the "God of Mischief," played by Tom Hiddleston. Here, a Yorkshire terrier named Loki enjoys a crisp fall day in Munich, Germany.

36. Toby Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Ever wonder why so many dog names are short (one or two syllables) and end with a vowel sound? Some dog experts believe shorter names are more likely to catch a puppy's attention and that vowel sounds help distinguish a name from other words. The name Toby follows both of those guidelines.

35. Winston Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Compared with Loki or Toby, Winston is a name for a much more serious fellow. Here, a long-haired Dachshund named Winston shows off his puppy-dog eyes at the 2014 Westminster Dog Show.

34. Ellie Ian Forsyth/Getty Images Ellie is an equally popular name for dogs and human children. Ellie ranks No. 35 on the list of the most popular baby girl names in the United States. Here, Ken Dolan from Middlesbrough, England sits with his Pembroke Welsh Corgis, Ellie (left) and Belle at an agricultural show in 2016.

33. Zeus Mary Schwalm/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald/Getty Images In ancient Greek mythology, Zeus is the king of the gods. Here, a dog named Zeus poses for a photo at the 2019 Boston Seafood Festival.

32. Piper Mary Schwalm/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald/Getty Images A three-month-old shepherd mix named Piper enjoys a doggy ice cream at the 2019 Somerville Dog Festival in Somerville, Massachusetts. The name saw an uptick in popularity after the premiere of the supernatural series "Charmed."

31. Nala Freek van den Bergh/Getty Images Nala is the lioness heroine in the 1994 Disney classic "The Lion King." The Dutch royal family has a dog named Nala.

30. Lily Jo Hale/Getty Images Here comes the bride. We hope the groom brought treats. This fancy little pup is Lily. Lily modeled this Vivienne Westwood dog bridal look at the Pet-A-Porter dog fashion show in 2005.

29. Jack Leon Neal/Getty Images This Irish Water Spaniel, named Kandrelli Jack Snipe — Jack, for short — competed at the 2018 Crufts dog show in Birmingham, England. Jack is also a popular name for baby boys in the United States. It ranks at No. 19 on the list of the most popular.

28. Chloe Joe Raedle/Getty Images Chloe is a popular name for dogs and humans in the U.S. Chloe ranked as the No. 24 most popular baby girl name in 2019. Here, a dog named Chloe gets a checkup at a veterinarian's office in Miami.

27. Sophie Kevin Winter/ImageDirect/Getty Images Oprah had a beloved dog named Sophie for many years. Here is a photo of the inseparable pair arriving at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles in 2000.

26. Penny Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images A dog named Penny would be invaluable to any family. Susan Sarandon had a dog named Penny who lived to age 17.

25. Rocky Christof Stache/AFP/Getty Images Front and center, this dog named Rocky looks striking in his feather hat. The name's origin stems from the Italian name Rocco, which means "to rest," but many rightly associate the name with the fictional boxer Rocky Balboa of movie fame.

24. Riley Tracy A. Woodward/The The Washington Post/Getty Images This golden retriever named Riley emerges clean and dry after a bath at Bark 'N Bubbles in Herndon, Virginia. Riley is the 30th most popular name for baby girls in the United States.

23. Oliver / Getty Images Fashion designer Valentino had a pug named Oliver back in 1997. Here, Oliver and a housekeeper pose in front of Valentino's villa in Rome, Italy.

22. Milo John Patriquin/Getty Images This obedient chocolate lab is Milo, a service dog who helps his human companion, 19-year-old Rebecca Wilkinson. In the 1986 four-legged adventure flick "The Adventures of Milo and Otis," Milo is a curious kitten who befriends a pug puppy.

21. Bentley John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe/Getty Images Shhh! Bentley is taking a nap at a horse-jumping show in Halifax, Massachusetts. The name, of British origins, is associated with high society and luxury cars.

20. Jax Susan Watts/New York Daily News Archive/Getty Images This is Jax, a rescue mutt who used a dog wheelchair to get around for 15 of his 17 long years. His rescuer and human companion, Caryn Rosenthal, said that with his wheelchair, Jax would run for miles on the beach and never let anything stop him.

19. Maggie Nathan Klima/Boston Globe/Getty Images This golden retriever named Maggie is a comfort dog in Newton, Connecticut. She works with a group called K9 Comfort to bring a calming influence and plenty of snuggles to people in need.

18. Harley Mario Tama / Getty Images Some Harleys have two wheels, others have four paws. This Harley, a New York City dog, cools off near a sprinkler in an Upper East Side park.

17. Duke David L. Ryan/Boston Globe/Getty Images A dog named Duke would be a noble addition to any pack. Animal rescuers with Second Chance Animal Services helped this little guy to safety when he was found wandering around the Bahamas in the path of Hurricane Dorian. Along with other homeless cats and dogs, Duke was evacuated to Massachusetts, where he attended this adoption fair.

16. Zoey Shelby Soblick/South Beach Wine & Food Festival/Getty Images Evelyn Torres and her dog Zoey enjoyed Nutrish's Yappie Hour at the 2016 South Beach Wine & Food Festival Presented. The musical NBC TV series "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" racked up five Emmy Award nominations in 2021, adding more fuel to the popularity of the name.

14. Tucker Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe/Getty Images This therapy dog named Tucker can't get enough belly rubs from visitors to the hospital where he works. Therapy pets are used in hospitals to calm and distract anxious and uncomfortable patients.

13. Stella Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images A Doberman Pincher named Stella leads her owner as she parades in the 2006 "Barkus" Mardi Gras dog parade in New Orleans.

12. Molly Niall Carson/PA Images/Getty Images Irish independent Senator David Norris poses with two Jack Russell terriers, Molly and Winnie, outside the Department of Environment in Dublin. Norris was advocating for stricter regulation of dog breeding establishments in the country.

11. Buddy Getty Images Golden retrievers Buddy and Barley enjoy a wild rumpus at Six Harbors Brewing Company in Long Island, New York, a brewery run by their human family. The two dogs helped their owner, Mark Heuwetter, deliver beer during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

10. Lola Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst/Getty Images Who wouldn't love a day at the beach with a playful little lady named Lola? For example, here's a dog named Lola trotting through the water at Ocean Beach in San Francisco.

9. Sadie Justin Sullivan/Getty Images This brave dog named Sadie sat dutifully in the front seat while she got a vaccine against canine influenza in 2018. The name Sadie is Hebrew in origin and means "princess."

8. Daisy Kimihiro Hoshino/AFP/Getty Images Daisy competed for the title of World's Ugliest Dog in 2012, but she's far too cute for such a crown. A Chinese crested dog named Ugly Mugly took home bragging rights at the competition.

7. Bailey Getty Images Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has a golden retriever named Bailey. While Bailey's human mom made a run at the office of President of the United States, the cheerful dog was a fixture on the campaign trail.

6. Max Getty Images A dog named Max would be a mighty companion. Here, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pets some dogs named Max, Paddy and Harry during a public appearance in Keswick, England.

5. Cooper Mark Makela/The Washington Post/Getty Images Here, a bichon frisé named Cooper awaits his turn to compete in the National Dog Show in 2018. In Old English, a cooper is a barrel maker.

4. Lucy John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe/Getty Images This is Lucy. Lucy is having a blast playing in an office. This particular office is the headquarters of Embark, a dog DNA testing company in Boston.

3. Charlie John Lamparski/Getty Images These two business-casual pals are Bailey and Charlie. They're visiting Dogville, an interactive pop-up for pups In New York City.

2. Luna Leon Neal/Getty Images This is Luna's first snow day, and she's enjoying it a lot, thank you very much. Luna is frequently near the top of the list of the most popular dog names.