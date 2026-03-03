We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The VA offers certain types of debt relief to military members — but it's both targeted and limited. Patrick Strattner/PS Photography/Getty Images

Over the last couple of decades, the federal government has expanded many of the benefits offered to veterans, from healthcare access to bolstering disability claims processing and rolling out new homebuying protections. But when it comes to the kind of debt that quietly erodes financial stability — credit card balances, medical bills and personal loans — veterans typically find themselves navigating the same difficult system as everyone else. And in many cases, they're doing so with less economic runway than their civilian counterparts.

That gap matters more than it might seem on the surface. About 41% of military households carry over $5,000 in credit card debt, compared to just 28% of civilian households, according to a 2026 study by Armed Forces Bank. And, many veterans face the added complication of irregular income from disability benefits, housing allowances and service transitions, which can make traditional budgeting tools unreliable. Given these hurdles, it can be surprisingly difficult for many veterans to figure out how to deal with rapidly compounding credit card debt on their own.

So does the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) step in to help out? Below, we'll outline what to know if you're hoping the VA can offer relief from your high-rate credit card debt.

Compare your credit card debt relief options online now.

Does the VA have a debt relief program?

The short answer is that the VA does not offer a broad, catch-all debt relief program for things like credit card debt, personal loans or private medical bills.

However, it does provide relief options for specific debts owed directly to the VA. For example, if you received an overpayment of VA benefits — perhaps due to a change in disability rating, income reporting issues or dependency status — you could owe the VA money. In those cases, the agency may allow you to:

Request a repayment plan

Seek a compromise offer (paying less than the full balance)

Request a waiver of the debt

A waiver request asks the VA to forgive the debt entirely, usually because repayment would cause financial hardship and the overpayment was not due to fraud or misrepresentation. These requests are reviewed individually, and approval is not guaranteed. Veterans typically must also submit financial information to demonstrate hardship during this process.

The VA may also pause collection efforts while reviewing a waiver or dispute request. In some cases, benefit offsets (where the VA withholds part of your monthly benefit to repay a debt) can be adjusted to reduce the financial strain.

But it's important to draw a clear line: These relief options apply to VA-related debts only. If your primary concern is other types of debt, like high-rate credit card balances, private student loans or auto loans, the VA itself won't step in to negotiate those for you. That's where other forms of debt relief may come into play.

Find out how to start the debt forgiveness process today.

What debt relief options are available to military members and veterans now?

While the VA doesn't offer comprehensive debt forgiveness for consumer debt, veterans and active-duty service members do have several potential relief options, including:

Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA) protections: Active-duty service members are protected under the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA), which caps interest rates at 6% on certain debts incurred before active duty. It can also protect against default judgments and foreclosure. While these protections typically apply only during active service, they can significantly reduce debt burdens for those currently serving.

Military-focused credit counseling: There are nonprofit credit counseling agencies and military relief societies that offer low-cost or free credit counseling to military members and veterans. With this route, a certified counselor will review your budget, help you prioritize debts and potentially enroll in a debt management plan that reduces interest rates and waives certain fees. With a debt management plan, you make one monthly payment to the counseling agency, which then distributes funds to your creditors.

Debt settlement: If you're a military member or veteran who's significantly behind on your credit card payments and can't realistically repay your balances in full, debt settlement may be an option. This involves negotiating with creditors, either on your own or with the help of a debt relief company, to agree on a settlement that's less than what you owe in return for a lump-sum payment.

Bankruptcy: Filing for bankruptcy is generally viewed as a last resort, but in certain cases, it may offer a true reset. Chapter 7 can discharge qualifying unsecured debts, while Chapter 13 allows you to reorganize debts into a structured repayment plan. Military status does not prevent you from filing for bankruptcy, and in some cases, SCRA protections may intersect with the process. However, the long-term credit impact should be weighed carefully.

The bottom line

The VA does offer relief — but it's targeted and limited. If you owe money directly to the VA, you may be able to request a repayment plan, a compromise or even a waiver. But if your biggest concern is high-rate credit card debt or other consumer balances, you'll likely need to explore broader debt relief strategies outside of the VA system.

For many veterans, the right approach starts with understanding exactly what type of debt you have and who you owe. From there, options like credit counseling, debt management plans, settlement or even bankruptcy can be evaluated based on your income, assets and long-term goals.